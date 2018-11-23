Christina AguileraBorn 18 December 1980
Christina Aguilera Biography (Wikipedia)
Christina María Aguilera (born December 18, 1980) is an American singer, songwriter, actress and television personality. Her work has earned her five Grammy Awards, one Latin Grammy Award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She has sold more than 75 million records worldwide, making her one of the world's best-selling music artists. In 2009, she ranked at number 58 on Rolling Stone's list of 100 Greatest Singers of All Time, thereby becoming the youngest and the only artist under 30 to be named. Billboard recognized her as the 20th most successful artist of the 2000s, and in 2013, Time included Aguilera on their annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.
Born in Staten Island, New York and raised in Pennsylvania, she appeared on the television series Star Search and The Mickey Mouse Club in her early years. After recording "Reflection", the theme for Disney's 1998 film Mulan, Aguilera signed with RCA Records. Aguilera has been recognized as a pop icon and earned the title "Pop Princess" in her early years.
Christina Aguilera Tracks
Moves Like Jagger (feat. Christina Aguilera)
Genie In A Bottle
Lady_Marmalade
Say Something (feat. Christina Aguilera)
Can't Hold Us Down (feat. Lil’ Kim)
Candyman
Beautiful
Tell Me
