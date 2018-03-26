Meghan Trainor Biography (Wikipedia)
Meghan Elizabeth Trainor (born December 22, 1993) is an American singer-songwriter. Interested in music from a young age, Trainor wrote, recorded, and produced three independently released albums between 2009 and 2011.
Since signing with Epic Records in 2014, Trainor has released two studio albums: Title (2015), and Thank You (2016). Trainor has earned six top 15 entries on the US Billboard Hot 100, including "All About That Bass", "Lips Are Movin", "Dear Future Husband", "Like I'm Gonna Lose You", "No", and "Me Too". She has embarked on three tours: That Bass Tour, MTrain Tour, and The Untouchable Tour.
Trainor is influenced by music from the 1950s and 1960s and is known for her throwback style. Her lyrics frequently refer to modern womanhood, body image, and empowerment. She is a pop artist, as well as an R&B artist. She has received several awards and nominations, including a Grammy Award, four ASCAP Pop Music Awards, and two Billboard Music Awards. Outside of music, Trainor has lent her voice to animated films and appeared as a judge on The Four: Battle for Stardom.
- Meghan Trainor - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wkrv2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wkrv2.jpg2016-06-28T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Meghan Trainor's set at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wlpn5
Meghan Trainor - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlights
- Meghan Trainor chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q94tw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q94tw.jpg2016-04-07T14:51:00.000ZThe All About That Bass singer chats about her new album, Thank You.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03q9nn2
Meghan Trainor chats to Steve Wright
- Meghan Trainor: "We had 'All About That Bass' for 9 months but no one would cut it"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qb3s0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qb3s0.jpg2016-04-07T14:50:00.000ZMeghan talks to Steve Wright about writing songs and how it took time to achieve success.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03q9mp3
Meghan Trainor: "We had 'All About That Bass' for 9 months but no one would cut it"
- Meghan Trainor - Tracks of My Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02lxj0r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02lxj0r.jpg2015-03-13T13:15:00.000ZMeghan Trainor picks the Tracks of My Years for Ken Bruce on Radio 2.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02lxjmy
Meghan Trainor - Tracks of My Years
Meghan Trainor Tracks
Sort by
Marvin Gaye (feat. Meghan Trainor)
Just Got Paid (feat. French Montana)
Dear Future Husband
All About That Bass
No
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
Live Lounge: Meghan Trainor
