Meghan Elizabeth Trainor (born December 22, 1993) is an American singer-songwriter. Interested in music from a young age, Trainor wrote, recorded, and produced three independently released albums between 2009 and 2011.

Since signing with Epic Records in 2014, Trainor has released two studio albums: Title (2015), and Thank You (2016). Trainor has earned six top 15 entries on the US Billboard Hot 100, including "All About That Bass", "Lips Are Movin", "Dear Future Husband", "Like I'm Gonna Lose You", "No", and "Me Too". She has embarked on three tours: That Bass Tour, MTrain Tour, and The Untouchable Tour.

Trainor is influenced by music from the 1950s and 1960s and is known for her throwback style. Her lyrics frequently refer to modern womanhood, body image, and empowerment. She is a pop artist, as well as an R&B artist. She has received several awards and nominations, including a Grammy Award, four ASCAP Pop Music Awards, and two Billboard Music Awards. Outside of music, Trainor has lent her voice to animated films and appeared as a judge on The Four: Battle for Stardom.