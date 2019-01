Carl Saunders (born August 2, 1942) is a jazz trumpeter, composer, and educator who has worked with Stan Kenton, Buddy Rich, Bill Holman, and Clare Fischer, in addition to Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Mel Tormé, and Paul Anka.

