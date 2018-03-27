Carl SaundersBorn 2 August 1942
Carl Saunders
1942-08-02
Carl Saunders Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Saunders (born August 2, 1942) is a jazz trumpeter, composer, and educator who has worked with Stan Kenton, Buddy Rich, Bill Holman, and Clare Fischer, in addition to Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Mel Tormé, and Paul Anka.
Carl Saunders Tracks
Any Dream Will Do
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Any Dream Will Do
Any Dream Will Do
Performer
Last played on
Jesus Christ Superstar
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesus Christ Superstar
Performer
Last played on
All I Ask Of You
Andrew Lloyd Webber
All I Ask Of You
All I Ask Of You
Performer
Last played on
When I Grow Up
Tim Minchin
When I Grow Up
When I Grow Up
Performer
Music Arranger
Last played on
Bemsha Swing
Bill Holman
Bemsha Swing
Bemsha Swing
Last played on
