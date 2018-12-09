Melissa ManchesterBorn 15 February 1951
Melissa Manchester
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqx5c.jpg
1951-02-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b1fdf831-b341-459e-9226-c7dc6ef0a93d
Melissa Manchester Biography (Wikipedia)
Melissa Manchester (born February 15, 1951) is an American singer-songwriter and actress. Since the 1970s, her songs have been carried by adult contemporary radio stations. She has also appeared on television, in films, and on stage.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Melissa Manchester Tracks
Sort by
You Should Hear How She Talks About You
Melissa Manchester
You Should Hear How She Talks About You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx5c.jpglink
Midnight Blue
Melissa Manchester
Midnight Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx5c.jpglink
Midnight Blue
Last played on
Don't Cry Out Loud
Melissa Manchester
Don't Cry Out Loud
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx5c.jpglink
Don't Cry Out Loud
Last played on
You've Got A Friend (feat. Melissa Manchester)
Barry Manilow
You've Got A Friend (feat. Melissa Manchester)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02dbjd0.jpglink
You've Got A Friend (feat. Melissa Manchester)
Last played on
Rainbird
Melissa Manchester
Rainbird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx5c.jpglink
Rainbird
Last played on
Through The Eyes Of Love (Theme From Ice Castles)
Melissa Manchester
Through The Eyes Of Love (Theme From Ice Castles)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx5c.jpglink
You Gotta Love The Life
Melissa Manchester
You Gotta Love The Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx5c.jpglink
You Gotta Love The Life
Last played on
Feelin' For You
Melissa Manchester
Feelin' For You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx5c.jpglink
Feelin' For You
Last played on
Melissa Manchester Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist