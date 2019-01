Jakokoyak (real name Rhys Edwards) is a Welsh musician who produces lo-fi experimental electronic music, with leanings towards psychedelic folk, sometimes classified as folktronica.[citation needed] Edwards also co-runs the label Peski Records. He is married to musician Gwenno Saunders and lives in Cardiff.

