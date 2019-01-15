Master Saleem (born 13 July 1980 as Saleem Shahzada), sometimes referred as Saleem Shahzada (Salim Shahzada), is an Indian singer from Punjab, known for his work as a devotional singer & playback singer in Bollywood films, like Heyy Babyy (2007), Dostana and Love Aaj Kal (2009). He has also released private albums, of Punjabi Music, Religious and Sufi music.