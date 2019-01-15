Master SaleemBorn 13 July 1980
Master Saleem
1980-07-13
Master Saleem Biography (Wikipedia)
Master Saleem (born 13 July 1980 as Saleem Shahzada), sometimes referred as Saleem Shahzada (Salim Shahzada), is an Indian singer from Punjab, known for his work as a devotional singer & playback singer in Bollywood films, like Heyy Babyy (2007), Dostana and Love Aaj Kal (2009). He has also released private albums, of Punjabi Music, Religious and Sufi music.
Dhol Jageero Da
Panjabi MC
Dhol Jageero Da
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2hm.jpglink
Dhol Jageero Da
Last played on
Shakira
Master Saleem
Shakira
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfdj.jpglink
Shakira
Last played on
Teray Hussan De Maare
DJ Sanj
Teray Hussan De Maare
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2y4.jpglink
Teray Hussan De Maare
Last played on
Maa Da Laadla
Master Saleem
Maa Da Laadla
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfdj.jpglink
Maa Da Laadla
Last played on
Aahun Aahun
Master Saleem
Aahun Aahun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfdj.jpglink
Aahun Aahun
Last played on
Mast Kalandar
Shankar Mahadevan
Mast Kalandar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfdj.jpglink
Mast Kalandar
Last played on
Pe Pe Pepein
Neeraj Shridhar
Pe Pe Pepein
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5b3.jpglink
Pe Pe Pepein
Last played on
Horaan Naal Nachdi
Master Saleem
Horaan Naal Nachdi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfdj.jpglink
Horaan Naal Nachdi
Last played on
Je Auna Verhe Ashkaan De (Qawwali)
Master Saleem
Je Auna Verhe Ashkaan De (Qawwali)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfdj.jpglink
Je Auna Verhe Ashkaan De (Qawwali)
Last played on
Zor Ka Jhatka
Daler Mehndi
Zor Ka Jhatka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x5812.jpglink
Zor Ka Jhatka
Last played on
Shakira
Master Saleem
Shakira
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfdj.jpglink
Shakira
Last played on
Dhol Jageero Da (The Raggae Remix)
Panjabi MC
Dhol Jageero Da (The Raggae Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2hm.jpglink
Dhol Jageero Da (The Raggae Remix)
Last played on
Pyar
DJ H
Pyar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyhb.jpglink
Pyar
Last played on
Kya Hoga
Master Saleem
Kya Hoga
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfdj.jpglink
Kya Hoga
Last played on
