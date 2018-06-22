Mikalojus Konstantinas ČiurlionisBorn 22 September 1875. Died 10 April 1911
Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1875-09-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b1f99e23-6537-4490-aaea-5a09a3ca9ffd
Biography (Wikipedia)
Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis (Polish: Mikołaj Konstanty Czurlanis; 22 September [O.S. 10 September] 1875 – 10 April [O.S. 28 March] 1911) was a Lithuanian painter, composer and writer.
Čiurlionis contributed to symbolism and art nouveau, and was representative of the fin de siècle epoch. He has been considered one of the pioneers of abstract art in Europe. During his short life he composed about 400 pieces of music and created about 300 paintings, as well as many literary works and poems. The majority of his paintings are housed in the M. K. Čiurlionis National Art Museum in Kaunas, Lithuania. His works have had a profound influence on modern Lithuanian culture.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Miske [In the forest] - symphonic poem
Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis
Miske [In the forest] - symphonic poem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Miske [In the forest] - symphonic poem
Last played on
Miske (In the Forest) (UK première)
Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis
Miske (In the Forest) (UK première)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b5wld.jpglink
Miske (In the Forest) (UK première)
Orchestra
Last played on
In the Forest (Symphonic Poem)
Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis
In the Forest (Symphonic Poem)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In the Forest (Symphonic Poem)
Orchestra
Last played on
De Profundis (cantata)
Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis
De Profundis (cantata)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
De Profundis (cantata)
Conductor
Last played on
String Quartet in C minor (3rd mvt)
Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis
String Quartet in C minor (3rd mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
String Quartet in C minor (3rd mvt)
Ensemble
Last played on
Later preludes: Prelude in B minor VL 269 (1905); Prelude D minor VL 239 (1903); Prelude I
Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis
Later preludes: Prelude in B minor VL 269 (1905); Prelude D minor VL 239 (1903); Prelude I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Early preludes: Prelude Pastorale D flat major VL187 (1901); Prelude F major VL 188 (1901)
Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis
Early preludes: Prelude Pastorale D flat major VL187 (1901); Prelude F major VL 188 (1901)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Alexandra Dariescu plays a yearningly beautiful Adagio
-
Mythical violin music from Nicola Benedetti, live on In Tune from London's Southbank Centre
-
George Enescu
-
Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No. 1 and Lutoslawski: Symphony No. 4
-
Karol Szymanowski (1882-1937)
-
Karol Szymanowski
-
Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No. 1
-
Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No. 1 - Preview Clip
-
Szymanowski: Symphony No. 3, 'The Song of the Night' - Preview Clip
Back to artist