Sebastian BellBorn 29 October 1941. Died 21 September 2007
Sebastian Bell
1941-10-29
Sebastian Bell Tracks
Toward the Sea
Toru Takemitsu
Pavane
Gabriel Fauré
Toward The Sea - 1. The Night
Toru Takemitsu
Mladi : Allegro
Leos Janáček
Shoot The Sexual Athlete (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 11 May 2001)
Belle and Sebastian
(My Girl's Got) Miraculous Technique (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 5 Nov 2001)
Belle and Sebastian
The Everlasting Muse
Belle and Sebastian
The Party Line
Belle and Sebastian
Slow Graffiti (Radio 1 Evening Session, 30 Jul 1997)
Belle and Sebastian
Allie
Belle and Sebastian
Past BBC Events
Proms 1975: Prom 18
Round House, The
1975-08-11T18:29:25
11
Aug
1975
Proms 1969: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-01T18:29:25
1
Aug
1969
