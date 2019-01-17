Alexander GretchaninovBorn 25 October 1864. Died 3 January 1956
Alexander Gretchaninov
1864-10-25
Alexander Gretchaninov Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Tikhonovich Gretchaninov (Russian: Алекса́ндр Ти́хонович Гречани́нов,; 25 October [O.S. 13 October] 1864, Kaluga – 3 January 1956, New York City) was a Russian Romantic composer.
Strastnaya Sedmista (The 7 Days of the Passion), Op. 58:Nyenye sily nyebyesnayya
Alexander Gretchaninov
The Creed, Op.79, no.10
Alexander Gretchaninov
Choir
Musette (Three Pieces For Organ, Op 159)
Alexander Gretchaninov
Now the Powers of Heaven, Op.58
Alexander Gretchaninov
All Night Vigil, Op 59 No 5
Alexander Gretchaninov
All Night Vigil, Op 59 No 1
Alexander Gretchaninov
Cherubic Hymn, Op 29
Alexander Gretchaninov
Liturgie Johannes Chrysostomos No. 2, Op. 29: VI. Cherubic Hymn
Alexander Gretchaninov
Lord, Now Lettest Thou Thy Servant, Op 34 No 1 = Nïne Otpushchayeshï
Alexander Gretchaninov
The Cherubic Hymn
Alexander Gretchaninov
Now the powers of heaven
Alexander Gretchaninov
Nine sili nebesniya
Alexander Gretchaninov
Lord, now lettest thou thy servant, Op 34 No 1
Alexander Gretchaninov
Liturgia Domestica Op 79
Alexander Gretchaninov
Choir
Orchestra
All Night Vigil, Op 59 No 3
Alexander Gretchaninov
Baju-bai, Op. 31 No. 5; Ai du du, Op 31 No. 1
Anon, They Move...
Now the powers of heaven
Alexander Gretchaninov
Cherubic Hymn from Liturgia Domestica
Alexander Gretchaninov
Choir
Orchestra
Strstnaya sedmitsa ["Passion week"] (Op.58), Vo tsarstvii Tvoyem...
Alexander Gretchaninov
The Creed
Alexander Gretchaninov
Strstnaya sedmitsa ["Passion week"] Op.58
Tenebrae, Александр Тихонович Гречанинов & Nigel Short
Performer
Nine sili nebesniya
Tenebrae, Александр Тихонович Гречанинов & Nigel Short
Performer
Cradle Song (Op 1 no 5)
Alexander Gretchaninov
To the Mother of God
Alexander Gretchaninov
Cantata Kvalite Boga - Praise the Lord Op.65
Alexander Gretchaninov
Missa oecumenica Op.142
Alexander Gretchaninov
Variations Op.172a for clarinet and string quartet
Alexander Gretchaninov
Symphony no. 5 in G minor Op.153
Alexander Gretchaninov
Mass Op.154 (Festiva) for chorus
Alexander Gretchaninov
Symphony no. 4 in C major Op.102
Alexander Gretchaninov
Early Morn Op.126a for violin and piano 10 children's pieces
Alexander Gretchaninov
Symphony no. 3 in E Op.100
Alexander Gretchaninov
In the Green Meadow [Na zelenom lugu], Op.99 for piano 10 children's pieces
Alexander Gretchaninov
Quartet no. 2 in D minor Op.70 for strings
Alexander Gretchaninov
Praise the Lord Op.65
Alexander Gretchaninov
Snowflakes - songs from the world of childhood, arr. for solo voice, female chorus and orc
Alexander Gretchaninov
