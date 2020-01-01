Airas NunesGalician cleric and troubador of the 13th century. Born 1230. Died 1298
Airas Nunes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1230
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b1ed8f5f-a915-446d-9d04-d49467de7580
Airas Nunes Biography (Wikipedia)
Airas Nunes (c. 1230 – 1293) was a Galician cleric and troubador of the 13th century. He served under a bishop and much later, between 1284 and 1289, was a poet in the court of Sancho IV of Castille.
His songs are written in medieval Galician-Portuguese. Fourteen of his compositions are known, of which 6 are love songs (Cantigas de Amor), 3 songs of the friend (Cantigas de Amigo), 4 satires, and a pastoral song. At times quotations from other authors, such as King Denis of Portugal, King Alfonso X of Castile, João Zorro and Nuno Fernandes Torneol, are found in his work.
It is thought that he may have collaborated in the composition of the Cantigas de Santa Maria of Alfonso X the Wise.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Airas Nunes Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist