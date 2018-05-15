Whitney Rose
Whitney Rose Performances & Interviews
Whitney Rose - Trucker's Funeral
2018-05-15T13:00:00.000Z
Whitney Rose performs live for Another Country with Ricky Ross
Whitney Rose - Trucker's Funeral
Whitney Rose - Wake Me In Wyoming
2018-05-15T12:50:00.000Z
Whitney Rose performs live for Another Country with Ricky Ross
Whitney Rose - Wake Me In Wyoming
Whitney Rose Tracks
Wake Me In Wyoming (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Whitney Rose
Wake Me In Wyoming (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Trucker's Funeral (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Whitney Rose
Trucker's Funeral (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
I Don't Want Half (I Just Want Out) (Recorded in session for Another Country)
Whitney Rose
I Don't Want Half (I Just Want Out) (Recorded in session for Another Country)
Can't Stop Shakin'
Whitney Rose
Can't Stop Shakin'
Can't Stop Shakin'
Last played on
I Don't Want Half (I Just Want Out)
Whitney Rose
I Don't Want Half (I Just Want Out)
Three Minute Love Affair
Whitney Rose
Three Minute Love Affair
Three Minute Love Affair
Last played on
You Never Cross My Mind
Whitney Rose
You Never Cross My Mind
You Never Cross My Mind
Last played on
Trucker's Funeral
Whitney Rose
Trucker's Funeral
Trucker's Funeral
Last played on
Tied To The Wheel
Whitney Rose
Tied To The Wheel
Tied To The Wheel
Last played on
My Boots
Whitney Rose
My Boots
My Boots
Last played on
Analog
Whitney Rose
Analog
Analog
Last played on
Lookin' Back On Luckenbach
Whitney Rose
Lookin' Back On Luckenbach
Lookin' Back On Luckenbach
Last played on
Whitney Rose Links
Similar Artists
