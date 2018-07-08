SolerFormed 2005
Soler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b1ed4e94-52ec-449f-a2c0-a8fc64c8be75
Soler Biography (Wikipedia)
Soler is a Hong Kong-based rock duo originally from Macau formed by twin brothers Julio Acconci (vocals/bass) and Dino Acconci (vocals/guitar), Soler made their Hong Kong debut in early 2005.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Soler Tracks
Sort by
Sonata No. 108 Del Gallo
Soler
Sonata No. 108 Del Gallo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata No. 108 Del Gallo
Last played on
Fandango
Soler
Fandango
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fandango
Last played on
Soler Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist