Nicholas Hooper is a British film and television composer. He has scored the award-winning BBC productions Land of the Tiger and Andes to Amazon, as well as the TV movies The Girl in the Café and My Family and Other Animals among others. Hooper won a BAFTA Award and an Ivor Novello Award for Original Score in 2004 for The Young Visiters and a BAFTA for Best Original Television Music in 2007 for Prime Suspect: The Final Act.

His highest-profile score is for Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, for which he reuinted with old friend director David Yates, with whom he had worked before on The Tichborne Claimant, The Way We Live Now, State of Play, The Young Visiters and The Girl in the Café. This was Hooper's first work on a blockbuster film. Hooper was chosen again by Yates for the following Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, for which he was nominated for a Grammy. However, he chose not to return for the final two installments.

Hooper then scored the soundtrack to the Disney documentary African Cats, which was chosen as one of the 97 original scores eligible for a nomination at the 84th Academy Awards in 2011.