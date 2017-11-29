Thomas PitfieldBorn 5 April 1903. Died 11 November 1999
Thomas Pitfield
1903-04-05
Thomas Pitfield Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Baron Pitfield (5 April 1903 – 11 November 1999) was a British composer, poet, artist, engraver, calligrapher, craftsman, furniture builder and teacher.
Prelude, Minuet and Reel
Piano Concerto No 1 in E minor (3rd mvt)
Overture on north country tunes (Nancy Kerr and James Fagan)
Toccata
Piano Concerto No 2, 'The Student'
