Illyus & BarrientosFormed 1 January 2014
Illyus & Barrientos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04g5hgx.jpg
2014-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b1e8e183-f47e-453c-acb2-2bc1b7d7bb04
Illyus & Barrientos Biography (Wikipedia)
Illyus & Barrientos are an electronic music duo from Glasgow consisting of Illyus Brown & Ivan Hall Barrientos.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Illyus & Barrientos Performances & Interviews
Illyus & Barrientos Tracks
Sort by
Shout
Illyus & Barrientos
Shout
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5hgx.jpglink
Shout
Last played on
So Serious
Illyus & Barrientos
So Serious
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5hgx.jpglink
So Serious
Last played on
The One
Illyus & Barrientos
The One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5hgx.jpglink
The One
Last played on
Can't Get Enough
Soulsearcher
Can't Get Enough
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5hgx.jpglink
Can't Get Enough
Last played on
Scream (Rave Lounge London, November 2018)
Illyus & Barrientos
Scream (Rave Lounge London, November 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5hgx.jpglink
Red
Illyus & Barrientos
Red
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5hgx.jpglink
Red
Last played on
Takin Over
Illyus & Barrientos
Takin Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5hgx.jpglink
Takin Over
Last played on
Promises (Illyus & Barrientos Remix) (feat. Dua Lipa)
Calvin Harris
Promises (Illyus & Barrientos Remix) (feat. Dua Lipa)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05341n9.jpglink
Promises (Illyus & Barrientos Remix) (feat. Dua Lipa)
Performer
Last played on
Illyus & Barrientos (Rave Lounge Student Tour, September 2018)
Illyus & Barrientos
Illyus & Barrientos (Rave Lounge Student Tour, September 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5hgx.jpglink
Scream
Illyus & Barrientos
Scream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5hgx.jpglink
Scream
Last played on
So Serious
Illyus & Barrientos
So Serious
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5hgx.jpglink
So Serious
Last played on
Can't Get Enough! (Illyus & Barrientos Last Boogie Mix)
Soulsearcher
Can't Get Enough! (Illyus & Barrientos Last Boogie Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5hgx.jpglink
Can't Get Enough! (Illyus & Barrientos Last Boogie Mix)
Last played on
Dished (Male Stripper) (Illyus & Barrientos Remix)
Purple Disco Machine
Dished (Male Stripper) (Illyus & Barrientos Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049r089.jpglink
Dished (Male Stripper) (Illyus & Barrientos Remix)
Last played on
In The Night (Illyus & Barrientos Remix)
Claptone
In The Night (Illyus & Barrientos Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bxyvs.jpglink
In The Night (Illyus & Barrientos Remix)
Last played on
M.E.A
Illyus & Barrientos
M.E.A
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5hgx.jpglink
M.E.A
Last played on
Total Distraction
Illyus & Barrientos
Total Distraction
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5hgx.jpglink
Total Distraction
Last played on
Feel Alright
Illyus & Barrientos
Feel Alright
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5hgx.jpglink
Feel Alright
Last played on
Want You In My Soul (Illyus & Barrientos Remix)
Lovebirds
Want You In My Soul (Illyus & Barrientos Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5hgx.jpglink
Want You In My Soul (Illyus & Barrientos Remix)
Last played on
I Can Only Get Better (Illyus & Barrientos Remix)
Sean Roman
I Can Only Get Better (Illyus & Barrientos Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5hgx.jpglink
I Can Only Get Better (Illyus & Barrientos Remix)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
26
Jan
2019
Illyus & Barrientos, Jack Swift and Devstar
Quantum Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, UK
10
Feb
2019
Illyus & Barrientos
24 Kitchen Street, Liverpool, UK
16
Mar
2019
Illyus & Barrientos
The Perception at W Hotel, London, UK
23
Mar
2019
Illyus & Barrientos
Dundee University Student Union, Dundee, UK
5
Apr
2019
Illyus & Barrientos
Unknown venue, Glasgow, UK
Back to artist