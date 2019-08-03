George AdamsBorn 29 April 1940. Died 14 November 1992
George Adams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1940-04-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b1e7da08-7215-466c-95df-8d0192d5a78b
George Adams Biography (Wikipedia)
George Rufus Adams (April 29, 1940 Covington, Georgia – November 14, 1992 New York City) was an American jazz musician who played tenor saxophone, flute and bass clarinet. He is best known for his work with Charles Mingus, Gil Evans, Roy Haynes and in the quartet he co-led with pianist Don Pullen, featuring bassist Cameron Brown and drummer Dannie Richmond. He was also known for his idiosyncratic singing.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
George Adams Tracks
Sort by
Saturday Nite In The Cosmos
Don Pullen
Saturday Nite In The Cosmos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saturday Nite In The Cosmos
Last played on
George Adams Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist