The Explorers ClubSouth Carolina pop rock band. Formed 2005
The Explorers Club
2005
The Explorers Club Biography (Wikipedia)
The Explorers Club are a Pop rock band originally from the coast of South Carolina. They are a 5-man band whose debut album was released by Dead Oceans. The music of their first album is heavily influenced by the vocal harmony styles and production of The Beach Boys. They are also influenced by classic rock and roll arrangements as made popular by The Beatles, Chuck Berry, Phil Spector, The Zombies, The Monkees and The Byrds. Their second album shows more influences of soft-pop artists of the early-1970s such as Burt Bacharach, Glen Campbell, etc. The band relocated to Nashville, TN in 2014 and released their third studio album Together on June 24, 2016
The Explorers Club Tracks
California's Callin' Ya
The Explorers Club
California's Callin' Ya
California's Callin' Ya
Summer Days Summer Nights
The Explorers Club
Summer Days Summer Nights
Summer Days Summer Nights
Run Run Run
The Explorers Club
Run Run Run
Run Run Run
