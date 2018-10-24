Austin Richard Post (born July 4, 1995), known professionally as Post Malone, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Born in Syracuse, New York and raised in Grapevine, Texas, Malone began his hip hop career following the release of his debut single "White Iverson" in 2015. It peaked at number 14 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was later certified quadruple platinum in the United States; its success resulted in his recording contract with Republic Records later that year.

Malone has since earned the top-four album Stoney (2016) and number-one album Beerbongs & Bentleys (2018) on the US Billboard 200. Beerbongs & Bentleys broke several streaming records upon release, while Stoney broke Michael Jackson's 34-year-old record for most weeks on Billboard‘s Top R&B and Hip-Hop Albums chart after reaching its 77th week compared to the 76 weeks that Thriller spent on the chart. Further, Malone has attained five top-ten singles on the Billboard Hot 100: "Congratulations", "Better Now", and the chart-topping songs "Rockstar", "Psycho", and "Sunflower" with Swae Lee.