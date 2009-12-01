Hypocrisy is a Swedish death metal band formed in October 1991 in Ludvika, Sweden by Peter Tägtgren.

Musically, the band started off with a traditional death metal sound on their early albums, but soon turned into a melodic death metal band. Their early lyrics – written by original vocalist Masse Broberg – dealt with anti-Christian themes and Satanism. However, the band later chose to focus on themes such as the paranormal and extraterrestrials. Contrary to what some might believe, Magnus didn't leave because of a shift in lyrical content, but because of a cracked eardrum during their 1st European tour (he later went on to black metal band Dark Funeral as Emperor Magus Caligula). Their tenth album, Virus, contains themes more typical of death metal such as violence, the horrors of reality, insanity, torture, war, drug addiction, and emotional strife. Their twelfth album titled End of Disclosure deals with conspiracy and anti-Illuminati themes.