Bobby ParkerBlues rock guitarist. Born 31 August 1937. Died 31 October 2013
Bobby Parker
1937-08-31
Bobby Parker Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Lee "Bobby" Parker (August 31, 1937 – October 31, 2013) was an American blues-rock guitarist, singer, and songwriter. He is best known for his 1961 song "Watch Your Step", a single for the V-Tone record label which reached the Billboard Hot 100; the song was performed by, and influenced, the Beatles among others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bobby Parker Tracks
Watch Your Step
You Got What It Takes
Sandy Claws Stole My Woman
Fast Train
I Couldn't Quit My Baby
Steal Your Heart Away
