Bebe DanielsBorn 1901. Died 1979
Bebe Daniels
1901
Bebe Daniels Biography (Wikipedia)
Phyllis Virginia "Bebe" Daniels (January 14, 1901 – March 16, 1971) was an American actress, singer, dancer, writer and producer.
She began her career in Hollywood during the silent film era as a child actress, became a star in musicals such as 42nd Street, and later gained further fame on radio and television in Britain. In a long career, Daniels appeared in 230 films.
Bebe Daniels Tracks
There's A Boy Coming Home On Leave
I can't love you anymore
You're Always in My Arms
There's A Boy Coming Home On Leave
Rio Rita
Bebe Daniels & Sam Browne
Your Getting To Be A Habit With Me
As Round and Round We Go
I Give You My Heart
