Jeannette Dubois (born August 5, 1938 or 1945) , known professionally as Ja'Net DuBois, Ja'net DuBois, and Ja'Net Du Bois, is an American actress, singer–songwriter and dancer. DuBois is best known for her portrayal of Willona Woods, the neighborhood gossip maven and the Evans' family friend on the sitcom Good Times, which originally aired from 1974 to 1979. DuBois additionally co–wrote and sang the theme song "Movin' on Up" for The Jeffersons which originally aired from 1975 until 1985.
