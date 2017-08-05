Peter KlatzowBorn 14 July 1945
Peter Klatzow
1945-07-14
Peter Klatzow Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter James Leonard Klatzow is a South African composer and pianist. He was the director of the College of Music and is an emeritus professor in composition at the University of Cape Town.
Return of the Moon; The Broken String
Return of the Moon; The Broken String
Return of the Moon; The Broken String
