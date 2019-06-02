Jennifer Batten is an American guitarist who has worked as a session musician and solo artist. From 1987 to 1997 she played in all three of Michael Jackson's world tours, and from 1999 to 2001 she toured and recorded with Jeff Beck. She has released three studio albums: her 1992 debut, Above Below and Beyond (produced by former Stevie Wonder guitarist Michael Sembello), the worldbeat-influenced Jennifer Batten's Tribal Rage: Momentum in 1997, and Whatever, which was released on CD and DVD in Japan in September 2007 and worldwide in April 2008.