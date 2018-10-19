Meja Anna Pernilla Kullersten (formerly Beckman; born Anna Pernilla Torndahl; 12 February 1969) is a Swedish composer, artist and singer. Among her best known songs are "Private Emotion", a duet with Ricky Martin from his multi-Platinum album Ricky Martin (1999), and "All 'Bout the Money," which was nominated for a Grammy Award in 1998.