Phil LewisHeavy metal vocalist. Born 9 January 1957
Phil Lewis
1957-01-09
Phil Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Francis Lewis (born 9 January 1957) is the English vocalist for the American hard rock band L.A. Guns. He was born on 9 January 1957 in London, England. He has lived and worked in the U.S. since the 1980s but was privately educated at Royal Russell School in Surrey, England.
Dripping Away
Dripping Away
