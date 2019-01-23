Jassi GillBorn 26 November 1988
Jassi Gill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05tdzr4.jpg
1988-11-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b1caf080-920d-4555-b454-9df92a672234
Jassi Gill Biography (Wikipedia)
Jassie Gill is an Indian singer and actor mainly associated with Punjabi music and films.
Jassi Gill Tracks
Nikle Currant
Nikle Currant
Nikle Currant
Dil Ton Blacck (feat. Badshah)
Dil Ton Blacck (feat. Badshah)
Dil Ton Blacck (feat. Badshah)
