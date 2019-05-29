Sanjeev Darshan
Sanjeev–Darshan is a film score composer duo in the Bollywood film industry of India. The duo derives its name from the first names of its two principals, Sanjeev Rathod and Darshan Rathod. Sanjeev and Darshan are the sons of Hindi film score composer Shravan Rathod, who himself paired with music director Nadeem as the duo Nadeem-Shravan, to create super-hit music soundtracks in the 1990s. Their first released soundtrack was for the 1999 film Mann.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
