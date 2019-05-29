Sanjeev–Darshan is a film score composer duo in the Bollywood film industry of India. The duo derives its name from the first names of its two principals, Sanjeev Rathod and Darshan Rathod. Sanjeev and Darshan are the sons of Hindi film score composer Shravan Rathod, who himself paired with music director Nadeem as the duo Nadeem-Shravan, to create super-hit music soundtracks in the 1990s. Their first released soundtrack was for the 1999 film Mann.