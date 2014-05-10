Beyond51 (full name Beyond51 Productions) is an Oslo-based Norwegian music production house and record label. Beyond51 was established on 26 June 2008 by producers Kjetil Helgesen and Victor Eugen Forberg-Skogeng. Soon after, Marcus Ulstad Nilsen and Andreas Sjo Engen joined the party which forms today's team.

Beyond51 Productions is most famous for writing the music and producing the winning Norwegian entry to the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest in Düsseldorf, Germany performed by Kenyan-Norwegian artist Stella Mwangi and titled "Haba Haba" in collaboration with Big City. The bilingual English/Swahili song won the Norwegian nomination process during the Melodi Grand Prix festival in 2011. In 2014 Beyond51 also won the Romanian ESC finals with the song "Miracle", performed by Paula Seeling & Ovi. Recorded, co-written and produced by Beyond51.