Imani Francesca Coppola (born 1978) is an American singer-songwriter and violinist. Her debut single "Legend of a Cowgirl" reached the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart in 1997. Her debut album, Chupacabra, released by Columbia Records, was praised by critics and appeared on the US Heatseekers Albums chart. In 2001, Coppola appeared as a guest artist on the Baha Men single "You All Dat", which broke the top 10 in Australia and gave Coppola her second entry on the Billboard Hot 100 to date.

Coppola released several independently-recorded albums in the early 2000s as well as starring in the musical film, The Singing Biologist where she wrote the music for the movie. In 2007, she was signed to Ipecac Records, and the same year released The Black & White Album. The album was met with favorable reviews from music critics and marked a comeback for Coppola. The following year, she formed the pop/R&B duo Little Jackie with programmer Adam Pallin. Their debut single, "The World Should Revolve Around Me", reached the top 40 in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The song was used as the theme for the VH1 reality TV series New York Goes to Hollywood, and peaked at number 90 on the Billboard Pop 100 airplay chart. The duo's debut album, The Stoop, was released by S-Curve in 2008, though it peaked outside of the top 100 in the United Kingdom, and the duo were dropped from the label. Following The Stoop, Coppola released two more solo records: The Glass Wall, in 2012, and Hypocrites, in 2017. In addition to her solo work, Coppola has recorded two further albums as part of Little Jackie: Made4TV, in 2011, and Queen of Prospect Park, in 2014.