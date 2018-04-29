Joseph Anthony "Joe" Magnarelli (born January 19, 1960) is an American jazz trumpeter and flugelhornist.

Magnarelli was born in Syracuse, New York. He received a bachelor's degree from SUNY-Fredonia in 1982 and began playing in New York City in 1986. He was a member of Lionel Hampton's ensemble (1987–89) and worked with Brother Jack McDuff from 1989 to 1994. He cofounded the New York Hard Bop Quintet in 1991 and led his own ensembles in the 1990s, often with John Swana and Jerry Weldon. He also worked as a sideman with Toshiko Akiyoshi, Laverne Butler, Harry Connick, Jr., the Buddy Rich band (after Rich's death), Maria Schneider, Gary Smulyan, Grant Stewart, the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Walt Weiskopf, and Ben Wolfe.