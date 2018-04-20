Mark NightingaleTrombonist. Born 29 May 1967
Mark Nightingale
1967-05-29
Mark Nightingale Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Daryl Nightingale (born 29 May 1967) is an English jazz trombonist.
Mark Nightingale Tracks
Tanga
Dizzy Gillespie
We've Only Just Begun
Paul Williams
June Time (feat. Mark Nightingale & Julian Siegel)
Alan Ganley Jazz Legacy
Minuano
Pat Methent & Lyle Mars, Reg Vardy Band, Mark Nightingale, Steve Waterman, Farr & Ray Farr
The Clump
Mark Nightingale
Sister Sadie
Mike Gibbs and Twelve
Whisper Not
Steve Waterman
Cheek To Cheek
Bert Boeren
I'm Old Fashioned
RIAS Big Band Berlin
Eight Inch Clock
Mark Nightingale
Tokyo Express
Mark Nightingale
The Song Is You
Mark Nightingale
Past BBC Events
Proms 1988: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
1988-08-29T19:01:27
29
Aug
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
