Tommy Denander (born March 10, 1968 in Stockholm, Sweden) is a guitarist, song writer and producer. He is mostly famous for his role in the AOR project Radioactive.

Tommy has worked with artists like Michael Jackson, Paul Stanley, Alice Cooper (including original members Neal Smith, Dennis Dunaway, Michael Bruce + Steve Hunter & Dick Wagner), Deep Purple, Anastacia, Ricky Martin, Hollywood Vampires (Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry, Tommy Henriksen), Rob Thomas, Peter Cetera, Richard Marx, Rob Zombie, Vince Gill, Ke$ha, Steve Perry and many more. Producers include Robert "Mutt" Lange, David Foster, Max Martin, Bob Ezrin, Desmond Child, Humberto Gatica, Bob Clearmountain, Denniz Pop, Chris Lord Alge etc.

He is the founder of Legends Of Rock, a project that featured rock singers including Bobby Kimball, Jimi Jamison, Joe Lynn Turner, Tony Martin, Graham Bonnet, Mickey Thomas, Fergie Frederiksen, Steve Augeri, and Eric Martin.

His signature VGS guitar features both the Evertune bridge and True Temperament frets.