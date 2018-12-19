MalinkyFormed 18 September 1998
Malinky
1998-09-18
Malinky Biography (Wikipedia)
Malinky is a Scottish folk band specialising in Scots song, formed in autumn 1998.
Son David
Son David
The Icon
The Icon
Naomi Jones; The Inertia Reel; The Maid I Ne'er Forgot; The Flowing Tide
Cows And Cottongrass
Cows And Cottongrass
The Lang Road Doon
The Lang Road Doon
Cavers Of Kirkcudbright/Ruaraidh Mor's Lullaby/Ducan Johnstone
The Broomfield Hill
The Broomfield Hill
The Drunken Duck / The Ronan Boys / The Chattering Magpie / The Famous Ballymote
The Ploughboy And The Maid / Give It A Wee Try
The Green Wedding / Bill Harte's Jig
The Green Wedding / Bill Harte's Jig
The Moss O' Burreldale / Lady Mary Ann / Humours Of Glendart
Janice Leask Of Lerwick / Why Should I?/ Jock Hosey's Fancy
The Fairy King's Courtship / Baby Iris
The Fairy King's Courtship / Baby Iris
CAVERS OF KIRKCUDBRIGHT/RUARAIDH MOR'S LULLABY
Thomas Mcelvogue's No 2/Rocky Road To Dublin/Merrily Kissed The Quaker/Cathal Mcconnell's
The Shipyard Apprentice
The Shipyard Apprentice
The Brisk Young Lad
The Brisk Young Lad
Long Cookstown
Long Cookstown
The Wild Geese/Norland Wind
The Wild Geese/Norland Wind
Tarves Parish
Tarves Parish
