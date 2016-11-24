Paul Guigue
Paul Guigue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b1ad724d-e916-43bf-904b-50084c8ca025
Paul Guigue Tracks
Sort by
Penelope - Pénélope; Act 2, scene 2
Gabriel Fauré
Penelope - Pénélope; Act 2, scene 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Penelope - Pénélope; Act 2, scene 2
Choir
Last played on
Penelope - Act 1 scenes 7-10
Gabriel Fauré
Penelope - Act 1 scenes 7-10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Penelope - Act 1 scenes 7-10
Choir
Last played on
Back to artist