Smiley CultureBorn 10 February 1963. Died 15 March 2011
Smiley Culture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p060x398.jpg
1963-02-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b1ab7d55-0797-449b-ab52-342d4e2c176a
Smiley Culture Biography (Wikipedia)
David Victor Emmanuel (10 February 1963 – 15 March 2011), better known as Smiley Culture, was a British reggae singer and DJ known for his 'fast chat' style. During a relatively brief period of fame and success, he produced two of the most critically acclaimed reggae singles of the 1980s. He died on 15 March 2011, aged 48, during a police raid on his home. An inquest found that his death was a suicide.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Smiley Culture Tracks
Sort by
Police Officer
Smiley Culture
Police Officer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x3bq.jpglink
Police Officer
Last played on
Cockney Translation
Smiley Culture
Cockney Translation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x3bq.jpglink
Cockney Translation
Last played on
Shan A Shan
Smiley Culture
Shan A Shan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x3bq.jpglink
Shan A Shan
Last played on
Latest Smiley Culture News
Smiley Culture Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist