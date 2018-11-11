Jimmy HerringBorn 22 January 1962
Jimmy Herring
Jimmy Herring (born January 22, 1962) is an American guitarist who is the lead guitarist in the band Widespread Panic. Herring is a founding member of Aquarium Rescue Unit and Jazz Is Dead. He has also played with The Allman Brothers Band, Project Z, Derek Trucks Band, and has enjoyed a long and successful tenure with Phil Lesh and Friends as well as The Dead.
