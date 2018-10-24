Cecil AronowitzBorn 1916. Died 1978
Cecil Aronowitz
1916
Cecil Aronowitz Biography (Wikipedia)
Cecil Aronowitz (4 March 1916 – 7 September 1978) was a British viola player, a founding member of the Melos Ensemble, a leading chamber musician and an influential teacher at the Royal College of Music and the Royal Northern College of Music.
Cecil Aronowitz Tracks
Wind Octet in E flat major, Op 103 (4th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Wind Octet in E flat major, Op 103 (4th mvt)
Wind Octet in E flat major, Op 103 (4th mvt)
Last played on
Introduction and Allegro Op. 47
Edward Elgar
Introduction and Allegro Op. 47
Introduction and Allegro Op. 47
Last played on
Introduction and Allegro Op. 47
Edward Elgar
Introduction and Allegro Op. 47
Introduction and Allegro Op. 47
Last played on
String Sextet No 1 in B flat major, Op 18 (1st mvt)
Johannes Brahms
String Sextet No 1 in B flat major, Op 18 (1st mvt)
String Sextet No 1 in B flat major, Op 18 (1st mvt)
Last played on
String Sextet No 1 in B flat major, Op 18 (3rd mvt)
Johannes Brahms
String Sextet No 1 in B flat major, Op 18 (3rd mvt)
String Sextet No 1 in B flat major, Op 18 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
String Sextet No 1 in B flat major, Op 18
Johannes Brahms
String Sextet No 1 in B flat major, Op 18
String Sextet No 1 in B flat major, Op 18
Last played on
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 (Scherzo)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 (Scherzo)
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 (Scherzo)
Last played on
String Sextet No 1 in B flat major, Op 18 (4th mvt)
Johannes Brahms
String Sextet No 1 in B flat major, Op 18 (4th mvt)
String Sextet No 1 in B flat major, Op 18 (4th mvt)
Last played on
Overture on Hebrew Themes Op.34
Sergei Prokofiev
Overture on Hebrew Themes Op.34
Overture on Hebrew Themes Op.34
Last played on
Prelude for String Sextet from 'Capriccio', Op.85
Richard Strauss
Prelude for String Sextet from 'Capriccio', Op.85
Prelude for String Sextet from 'Capriccio', Op.85
Last played on
Quintet No. 1 In F major Op.88 - 1st movement; Allegro non troppo ma con brio
Johannes Brahms
Quintet No. 1 In F major Op.88 - 1st movement; Allegro non troppo ma con brio
Quintet No. 1 In F major Op.88 - 1st movement; Allegro non troppo ma con brio
Last played on
II. Andante ma moderato (String Sextet No.1 in B flat major, Op.18)
Johannes Brahms
II. Andante ma moderato (String Sextet No.1 in B flat major, Op.18)
II. Andante ma moderato (String Sextet No.1 in B flat major, Op.18)
Last played on
String Sextet No. 2 in G major, Op. 36
Johannes Brahms
String Sextet No. 2 in G major, Op. 36
String Sextet No. 2 in G major, Op. 36
Last played on
Lyric Movement for viola and small orchestra
Gustav Holst
Lyric Movement for viola and small orchestra
Lyric Movement for viola and small orchestra
Last played on
Capriccio (Sextet)
Richard Strauss
Capriccio (Sextet)
Capriccio (Sextet)
Last played on
String Quintet in C major, K 515 (1st mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
String Quintet in C major, K 515 (1st mvt)
String Quintet in C major, K 515 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Geistliche Wiegenlied, Op 91 No 2
André Previn
Geistliche Wiegenlied, Op 91 No 2
Geistliche Wiegenlied, Op 91 No 2
Last played on
String Sextet No.1 In B Flat Major, Op.18
Johannes Brahms
String Sextet No.1 In B Flat Major, Op.18
String Sextet No.1 In B Flat Major, Op.18
Last played on
String Quintet in G, Op.111: IV. Vivace Ma Non Troppo
Johannes Brahms
String Quintet in G, Op.111: IV. Vivace Ma Non Troppo
String Quintet in G, Op.111: IV. Vivace Ma Non Troppo
Last played on
Märchenerzählungen, Op 132
Gervase de Peyer
Märchenerzählungen, Op 132
Märchenerzählungen, Op 132
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1975: Prom 54
Royal Albert Hall
1975-09-17T18:27:25
17
Sep
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 54
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-15T18:27:25
15
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1967: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
1967-07-24T18:27:25
24
Jul
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
