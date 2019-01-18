Dan FogelbergBorn 13 August 1951. Died 16 December 2007
Dan Fogelberg
1951-08-13
Dan Fogelberg Biography
Daniel Grayling Fogelberg (August 13, 1951 – December 16, 2007) was an American musician, songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist. He is best known for his 1980s hits, including "Longer" (1979), "Leader of the Band" (1981), and "Same Old Lang Syne" (1981).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dan Fogelberg Tracks
Longer
Dan Fogelberg
Longer
Longer
Leader Of The Band
Dan Fogelberg
Leader Of The Band
Leader Of The Band
Same Old Lang Syne
Dan Fogelberg
Same Old Lang Syne
Same Old Lang Syne
Same Old Lang Syne
Dan Fogelberg
Same Old Lang Syne
Same Old Lang Syne
Face The Fire
Dan Fogelberg
Face The Fire
Face The Fire
Phoenix
Dan Fogelberg
Phoenix
Phoenix
The Power Of Gold
Dan Fogelberg
The Power Of Gold
The Power Of Gold
Longer
Dan Fogelberg
Longer than
Longer than
Missing You
Dan Fogelberg
Missing You
Missing You
