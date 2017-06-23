Tim EastonSinger, Songwriter. Born 25 April 1966
Tim Easton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966-04-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b1a5d6ef-60fb-476e-b381-c867b92f0384
Tim Easton Biography (Wikipedia)
Tim Easton is an American guitarist and singer-songwriter playing rock and roll, folk and Americana music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tim Easton Tracks
Sort by
Killing Time
Tim Easton
Killing Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Killing Time
Last played on
Elmore James
Tim Easton
Elmore James
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elmore James
Last played on
Tim Easton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist