Flanagan and Allen were a British singing and comedy double act popular during World War II. Its members were Bud Flanagan (1896–1968) and Chesney Allen (1894–1982). They were first paired in a Florrie Forde revue, and were booked by Val Parnell to appear at the Holborn Empire in 1929.
Underneath The Arches
Run Rabbit Run
We're Gonna Hang Out The Washing On The
Home Town
Where The Arches Used To Be
Down Every Street
Hey Neighbour
As Long As You're Not In Love With Anyone Else Why Don't You
Who Do You Think You Are Kidding Mr Hitler?
Down Forget-me-not Lane
I Don't Want to Walk With Out You - Medley
The Umbrella Man
Sierra Sue
A Grey Haired Lady
What More Can I Say?
Umbrella Man
Maybe It's Because I'm A Londoner
Nice People
I Don't Want To Walk Without You
