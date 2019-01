Flanagan and Allen were a British singing and comedy double act popular during World War II. Its members were Bud Flanagan (1896–1968) and Chesney Allen (1894–1982). They were first paired in a Florrie Forde revue, and were booked by Val Parnell to appear at the Holborn Empire in 1929.

