The Yorkshire Imperial Band, also known as the Yorkshire Imperial Urquhart Travel Band (from current sponsors David Urquhart Travel ) and the Yorkshire Imps, is a brass band from West Yorkshire, England. Other names used have included Yorkshire Imperial Metals Band, IMI Yorkshire Imperial Band, Yorkshire Imperial David Urquhart Travel Band and DUT Yorkshire Imperial Band.

The band was formed in the 1930s as the Yorkshire Copper Works Band based at the Yorkshire Copper Works in Stourton, Leeds, and was renamed when Yorkshire Imperial Metals was created in 1958, owned by Yorkshire Copper Works and ICI Metals Division.

The Rothwell Temperance Band was founded in 1881, when the drinkers and non-drinkers of the Rothwell Model Band, established in 1841 or earlier, divided to form two bands, the other being the Rothwell Old Band. In 1999 it was renamed the Wallace Arnold (Rothwell) Band, reflecting sponsorship by coach tour operator Wallace Arnold. The then "B" band retained the name Rothwell Temperance Band and as of July 2011 still exists. In 2000 the Wallace Arnold (Rothwell) Band merged with the Yorkshire Imperial Band, which became for some time the Yorkshire Imperial DUT (Rothwell) Band.