The Gladiolas
The Gladiolas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b19a1b3a-d3fb-4d2c-bb5d-b4cf3d2fb008
The Gladiolas Biography (Wikipedia)
Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs were an American doo-wop/R&B vocal group in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Originally the (Royal) Charms, the band changed its name to the Gladiolas in 1957 and the Excellos in 1958, before finally settling on the Zodiacs in 1959.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Gladiolas Tracks
Sort by
Little Darlin'
The Gladiolas
Little Darlin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Darlin'
Last played on
The Gladiolas Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist