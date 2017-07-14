Velocity GirlFormed 1989. Disbanded 1996
Velocity Girl
1989
Velocity Girl Biography (Wikipedia)
Velocity Girl was an American indie rock band formed in 1989 in College Park, Maryland, although it was generally known as a Washington, DC-area band. The band released three albums before splitting up in 1996.
Velocity Girl Tracks
Here Comes (Radio 1 Session, 23 Feb 1993)
Velocity Girl
Here Comes (Radio 1 Session, 23 Feb 1993)
I Don't Care If You Go
Velocity Girl
I Don't Care If You Go
I Don't Care If You Go
57 Waltz
Velocity Girl
57 Waltz
57 Waltz
Crazy Town
Velocity Girl
Crazy Town
Crazy Town
Copacetic
Velocity Girl
Copacetic
Copacetic
Always
Velocity Girl
Always
Always
