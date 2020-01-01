Leendert "Leen" Huijzer (born 23 March 1946), better known by his stage name Lee Towers, is a Dutch singer.

He was discovered in 1975 as "The Singing Crane Mechanic", while laboring as a dockworker in Rotterdam. His music has charted in the Netherlands' music charts very successfully from the early 1970s up until the present day.

He is well known in the Netherlands for bringing large theatrical performances to his fans in the style of Las Vegas shows. He holds a record in the Netherlands for performing the most concerts for a single artist at one single venue.[citation needed] Since the 1980s, Lee has held 50 gala performances at Rotterdam Ahoy, a multi-purpose arena, which now hosts a bronze bust of him at the entrance.[citation needed]

His best-known hits are "You'll Never Walk Alone" (which is also a favourite on the terraces of Feyenoord's De Kuip), Olympic Games (which he recorded for the "Let The Games Begin" LP which was to coincide with the 1992 Summer Olympics) and "I Can See Clearly Now".