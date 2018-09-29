Tālā (stylized as TĀLĀ) is the stage name of London-based musician Jasmin Tadjiky. She was raised in Kingston, South London, and attended a catholic school in Twickenham until she was 16, when she attended the BRIT School. She started learning to play music with piano lessons, jamming with her sitar- and tabla-playing father. She started making electronic music after being given the Reason music software as a teenager. TĀLĀ is not her real name, but rather chosen for its meaning ('gold' in Persian).

She is heavily influenced by modern pop and electronic music. Her debut performance was as a support vocalist for T.Williams on a track called "On My Own" in 2013. TĀLĀ released two records in 2014: her first extended play, The Duchess, and a single through the independent Aesop label. She was then signed up to Columbia Records and released a further EP, Alchemy, in November 2014.

The video for the track "Serbia" was produced with Katia Danfield. Filmed in Morocco, the video was filmed on a shoestring budget and features the girls' sight-seeing.