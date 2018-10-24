Leroy SmartBorn 1952
Leroy Smart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1952
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b195e6bb-92b8-49a7-80fe-cd6a9b199622
Leroy Smart Biography (Wikipedia)
Leroy Smart (born 1952, Kingston, Jamaica) is a reggae singer and producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leroy Smart Tracks
Sort by
Ballistic Affair
Leroy Smart
Ballistic Affair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ballistic Affair
Last played on
Pride & Ambition
Leroy Smart
Pride & Ambition
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pride & Ambition
Last played on
I Am The Don
Leroy Smart
I Am The Don
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Am The Don
Last played on
God Helps The Man
Leroy Smart
God Helps The Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God Helps The Man
Last played on
Waiting In Vain
Leroy Smart
Waiting In Vain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waiting In Vain
Last played on
Jah Jah forgive them
Leroy Smart
Jah Jah forgive them
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jah Jah forgive them
Last played on
Ballistic Affair
Leroy Smart
Ballistic Affair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ballistic Affair
Last played on
Lying lips
Leroy Smart
Lying lips
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lying lips
Last played on
Without Love
Leroy Smart
Without Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Without Love
Last played on
Channel One Feel It
Leroy Smart
Channel One Feel It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Channel One Feel It
Last played on
Talk Bout Friend
Leroy Smart
Talk Bout Friend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talk Bout Friend
Last played on
Love Version
Leroy Smart
Love Version
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Version
Last played on
Playlists featuring Leroy Smart
Leroy Smart Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist