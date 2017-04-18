Middle Class Rut, also known as MC Rut, is an American alternative rock band duo consisting of vocalist/guitarist Zack Lopez and vocalist/drummer Sean Stockham. They were formed in Sacramento, California in December 2006. After several EP's, in 2010 they released their first full-length LP, No Name No Color. Their second album Pick Up Your Head was released June 25, 2013. After a brief hiatus, the band returned in 2018 with their third album Gutters.