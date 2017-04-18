Middle Class RutFormed December 2006
Middle Class Rut
2006-12
Middle Class Rut Biography (Wikipedia)
Middle Class Rut, also known as MC Rut, is an American alternative rock band duo consisting of vocalist/guitarist Zack Lopez and vocalist/drummer Sean Stockham. They were formed in Sacramento, California in December 2006. After several EP's, in 2010 they released their first full-length LP, No Name No Color. Their second album Pick Up Your Head was released June 25, 2013. After a brief hiatus, the band returned in 2018 with their third album Gutters.
New Low
Middle Class Rut
New Low
New Low
No More
Middle Class Rut
No More
No More
Aunt Betty
Middle Class Rut
Aunt Betty
Aunt Betty
Busy Bein' Born
Middle Class Rut
Busy Bein' Born
Busy Bein' Born
Usa
Middle Class Rut
Usa
Usa
USA (Radio 1 Session)
Middle Class Rut
USA (Radio 1 Session)
New Low Acoustic Version
Middle Class Rut
New Low Acoustic Version
New Low Acoustic Version
Alive Or Dead
Middle Class Rut
Alive Or Dead
Alive Or Dead
I Guess You Could Say
Middle Class Rut
I Guess You Could Say
I Guess You Could Say
One Debt Away
Middle Class Rut
One Debt Away
One Debt Away
Lifelong Dayshifts
Middle Class Rut
Lifelong Dayshifts
New Low <ZL Clean Edit>
Middle Class Rut
New Low <ZL Clean Edit>
New Low <ZL Clean Edit>
