Stephen Gould is an American heldentenor, born in Virginia in 1962. He graduated from Olivet Nazarene University with a Bachelor of Arts in 1984.

Early in his career, in 1989, he was a stand-in for a sick Chris Merritt in Los Angeles Opera's Tancredi, singing opposite Marilyn Horne. Later his work included musical theater, but in 2006 he performed the title role of Siegfried in Wagner's Der Ring des Nibelungen at the Bayreuth Festival. However, "Tannhäuser's character is more appropriate to me than Siegfried", said Gould to Forum Opéra in December 2007. In 2009 Gould sang in several opera houses, including Korngold's Die tote Stadt in London, Peter Grimes in Geneva, Tannhäuser at Las Palmas and also in Rome, Otello in Tokyo, and Der Ring des Nibelungen at the Vienna State Opera.