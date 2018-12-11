Eric Gritton
Eric Gritton Tracks
Leibesfreud
Fritz Kreisler
Leibesfreud
Leibesfreud
Caprice In A minor
Henryk Wieniawski
Caprice In A minor
Caprice In A minor
Romance in D flat major for harmonica, strings and piano
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Romance in D flat major for harmonica, strings and piano
Romance in D flat major for harmonica, strings and piano
Past BBC Events
Proms 1959: Prom 21
Royal Albert Hall
1959-08-18T18:45:42
18
Aug
1959
Proms 1959: Prom 21
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1954: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
1954-08-18T18:45:42
18
Aug
1954
Proms 1954: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1953: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
1953-08-01T18:45:42
1
Aug
1953
Proms 1953: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1952: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
1952-09-11T18:45:42
11
Sep
1952
Proms 1952: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1952: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
1952-09-06T18:45:42
6
Sep
1952
Proms 1952: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
